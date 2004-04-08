CrimeTimeNews (c)

When history is written, the period in which we live will be known as The Crime Time. I am Don Campagna and this is The CrimeTimeNews.

Thursday, April 08, 2004

DISABLED WOMAN DOUSED WITH GASOLINE

New Orleans, LA - As she always did, the healthcare worker went around to the back door of the neat house on Nursery Avenue. This time, something was wrong...the door stood open.

The first Jefferson Parish officer to arrive heard a soft moan and found a thirty-eight year old woman lying face down on an upstairs bed. The victim suffers from a rare debilitating form of multiple sclerosis that has left her partially blind, paralyzed and confined to a wheel chair.

When she was finally able to describe what happened to her, she told how she was awakened at 2AM Sunday morning by woman standing over her holding a large kitchen knife. The intruder slapped a pair of handcuffs on her wrists and hog-tied the invalid with shoe laces. The burglar then ransacked the place until she found her victim's ATM card. When the helpless woman refused to reveal her PIN code, the felon poured gasoline all over her and threatened to light a match to get the number.

One of the first things officers noticed at the scene of the crime was the lack of forced entry into the home. It wasn't long before they began to focus on a former medical aide who knew where a hidden key was kept. What really caught their attention was that Watrina Hall's family filed a missing persons report about the time the crime was taking place.

Hall, 27, has been arrested and sits in jail charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and battery on the infirmed.

The victim, who is staying with her sister, is recovering from the chemical burns she suffered from lying on the gasoline soaked mattress.