MOLESTER HIDES MURDERED MOM

Syracuse, NY - It was 1990 when Peg Reome was devastated to learn that her live-in boyfriend was molesting her ten year old daughter. She did the right thing. She had George Geddes, Jr., arrested for rape. Two weeks later she disappeared.

She still hadn't turned-up when, in 1993, Geddes was convicted of the sexual assault. He did his time and was released on probation. Probation officers have control of every aspect of their ex-con's lives. Last summer it came up that Geddes was renting a storage unit and hadn't reported that as required.

Back when Ms. Reome initially went missing officers immediatedly searched the apartment she shared with Geddes but, they came up empty handed. Now records revealed that their prime suspect had been renting the space at the U-Haul center for the past fourteen years. Armed with a search warrant, they opened the door to the five by five room. Inside they found a single trunk. In it were the remains of a thirty-one year old woman who had suffered severe blows to the head.

As Peg Reome was recovered, her three children looked on. "Talk about giving your life for your child," said her daughter, "She really did." One of the detectives commented, "It takes a pretty stupid criminal to put a body in a place he rented under his own name."

Geddes, who paid to hide his victim even while in prison, has just been arraigned for murder.