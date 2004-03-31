CrimeTimeNews (c)

Wednesday, March 31, 2004

I WANT TO MARRY MY RAPIST

Racine, WI - Five months ago Penelope Parker told police that she had been raped while they stood outside her house awaiting court permission to enter. Now she wants to marry her assailant.

The strange case started when a neighbor witnessed Matthew Rice beating and dragging Ms. Parker into the house they shared. Responding officers couldn't get anyone to answer and were about to break down the front door when their sergeant arrived and told them to stop.

By the time he had called his supervisor, who in turn contacted a prosecutor and received authorization for forced entry, forty-five minutes had passed. When police rescued the battered woman, she complained that Rice had raped her while officers were only a few feet away. Rice was lodged in jail.

Then, two months after the attack, Parker wrote to the court saying he had only beaten her. She stated she would refuse to testify to rape. Without her cooperation, prosecutors had to drop that charge. Rice pled guilty to felony battery and received a six month jail sentence followed by three years probation.

An additional stipulation of the sentence was that rice could have no contact with Ms. Parker. Now the victim has again written the court requesting that provision be set aside. "We are engaged and still planning on getting married." her letter said. In his response, the judge ruled that the only way that will happen is if Ms. Parker submits to a psychological examination.

Pending the results, should Rice violate terms of his sentence, he will be facing another one year in prison and two and a half years of extended supervision.