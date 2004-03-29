CrimeTimeNews (c)

Monday, March 29, 2004

THE KRISPY KREME GETAWAY TRUCK

Kodak, TN - It was 10:26 Thursday morning and no one in the bank realized what was happening until the robber had fled. Behind she left a briefcase containing four pipe bombs. The teller who handed over her cash drawer described a light skinned black female 35-40, thin build, glasses, long sleeved green shirt and blue jeans.

The woman fled in an old beat up delivery van that had been stolen from the Krispy Kreme facility on Kingston Pike. Police found the abandoned truck less than two miles from the bank at a mini storage. Meanwhile, officers removed the briefcase and detonated the bombs outside the bank.

On Saturday morning in the nearby town of New Market, James Allen and his sixteen year old daughter were working in their yard when a minivan pulled alongside the curb and the driver beckoned the girl. He told her he was running from the FBI and needed some food and money before he turned himself in. She ran to her father who immediately called police.

Moments later constable Frank Soloman spotted the suspect and turned on his lights and siren. The driver stomped on it and the chase was on. About seven miles later, with officers from several departments on his tail, the chase ended on a dead end road in front of the Mill Dale Bed and Breakfast. The suspect, who hasn't yet been identified, resisted but was subdued and taken into custody.

A search of the van turned up a bomb, a hand gun, handcuffs, bank bags and a wig. The bed and breakfast was evacuated while the bomb squad removed what turned out to be a fake explosive. Officers speculate that, given the evidence recovered, the woman robber may have been a fake as well.

A FATAL CASE OF MISTAKEN IDENTITY

Long Island, NY - The co-owners of the Dolphin Fitness Club, Paul Riedel and Alex Algeri, were best friends in addition to being business partners. They looked alike and even drove similar cars. Late one night when Alex went out the back door to get some CD's from his vehicle, an assassin stepped out of the dark and fired five rounds into the wrong man.

The trail of tragic events that led to the killing began when Lee Ann Riedel, tired of her husband, decided murder was easier than an interstate divorce. Lee Ann had already left New York and gone to stay with her mother in Florida. When she headed South, Lee Ann took $125,000 of Paul's money with her. Before she fled, she also took out a $100,000 life insurance policy on Paul.

It was Lee Ann's mother and her live-in girlfriend who introduced the former strip club bartender to Ralph "Rocco" Salierno. The two quickly became lovers and Rocco agreed to kill Paul if Lee Ann would hand over the $100 G's. She agreed.

The six week trial that just ended saw a parade of witnesses who filled in the details of what happened next. Rocco, a some time loan shark, took on an accomplice, Scott Paget, himself a drug addict and dealer. The two drove to New York. Once there, they staked out the car she had described and used a picture she gave them to identify their target.

After Rocco ran up to the SUV, the criminals drove back to the Sunshine state expecting to collect big. Instead, the whole crowd is only going to get hard time. Lee Ann and Rocco have both been convicted of first degree murder and are awaiting sentencing. Scott, the get away driver, testified against them, and as part of a plea agreement, is awaiting sentencing on unrelated federal drug charges.