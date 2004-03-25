CrimeTimeNews (c)

Thursday, March 25, 2004

SON'S CRIME CLOSES FATHER'S CLUB

Warren, RI - Patrolman Matthew Cabrel entered a side door to Andy's Bar to investigate an assault that had occurred the night before. Like anyone would, he stopped for a minute to let his eyes adjust. He stood there long enough, and could see well enough, to witness a drug transaction take place.

A man, later identified as Joshua Broomfield, put a bill on the bar and the bartender, Matt Chauvin, slipped six pink pills into some cellophane and passed them back. That's when officer Cabrel stepped out of the dim light and arrested both young men.

The trouble that night at Andy's was only the latest brush with the law for the bartender. Last year during a sting, Matt was busted for selling alcohol to a minor. Police were familiar with the club having answered numerous complaints ranging from fights to loud noise.

Now the Town Council sitting as the Licensing Commission has stepped in. Citing the record and testimony, they decided to revoke the liquor license and ordered the club to close for a month. The Commission also fined the club owner, Roger Chauvin, Matt's father, $1,000 and banned the son from the establishment.

Commenting on his boy's felony arrest and the license revocation, the elder Chauvin said, "This is serious. My kid has put me over a barrel."



FATHER AND SON ROBBERS

Port Huron, MI - It was about eight o'clock Friday night when the doorbell rang. The homeowner, a retired man of 65, wasn't expecting anyone but he got up and went to answer. When he opened the door, he was met by two armed intruders. Knowing they had the drop on him, he handed over his wallet and gave up his guns.

As they started to flee, the victim reached for a weapon he hadn't told them about and opened fire. The younger of the robbers staggered. He was helped to his feet and the two disappeared into the darkness.

A couple of hours later and eighty miles away, a father rushed his son into the Huron Medical Center emergency room. Desperate for help, the older man said the youth had been wounded in a road rage incident. As they do in all gun shot incidents, the hospital notified the police.

Officers were quickly able to unravel the story and arrested the robbers. Brian Stocks, Sr., and Brian Stock, Jr., were taken into custody and are charged with home invasion, armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police think they will be able to link the two men to another home invasion where a 61 year old woman was terrorize. Additionally, officers are adding one count of filing a false police report in the road rage lie. For Stocks, Sr., the extra charge won't make much of a difference. He's already a two-time habitual felony offender. Any conviction at all will mean he goes away for a long time.