CrimeTimeNews (c)

When history is written, the period in which we live will be known as The Crime Time. I am Don Campagna and this is The CrimeTimeNews.

Wednesday, March 24, 2004

"MURDER" CHARGED WITH MURDER

Troy, NY - Michael Hoffler goes by the street name "Murder". While that may have sounded good as an alias, it probably won't help in his upcoming trial. The convicted drug dealer has been charged in the slaying of Christopher Drabik, a police informant.

Hoffler, who once lived on Osborne road in West Albany, was convicted of selling crack cocaine to confidential informants on three occasions last May. The jury found him guilty despite the absence of Drabik, who was scheduled to testify for the state.

A second man linked to the murder, Lance Booker, is accused of aiding Hoffler kill Drabik. Booker is cooperating with police and has given a detailed statement. According to his version of events, Hoffler repeatedly ask him to do the hit. Instead, Booker says he agreed to buy a gun from a woman who was trying to raise bail money for her boyfriend. Booker also admitted that he provided the cell phone that was used to lure Drabik to his death.

Both Hoffler and Booker have denied killing the informant. They claim they waited in a car while someone they knew as "G" actually pulled the trigger.

Hoffler was given 38 years in the drug case but, may not serve that sentence. The District Attorney is asking for the death penalty for "Murder".