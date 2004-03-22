CrimeTimeNews (c)

When history is written, the period in which we live will be known as The Crime Time. I am Don Campagna and this is The CrimeTimeNews.

Monday, March 22, 2004

AIDS RAPIST RELEASED IN ERROR

Philadelphia, PA - It had been eight days since John Hall had gotten out of jail. When prison officials first notified him that he was due to be released, Hill knew they didn't know what they were talking about. He wasn't about to tell them. Hill had originally been sentenced in 1993 to consecutive 5-10 year stretches on rape and attempted rape charges but, only one had been included in his file.

Now back on the street, he was about to return to his old ways. He pulled his car up to the bus stop, rolled down the window and asked the young girl for directions. When she came over, Hill pointed a gun at her head and forced her into the vehicle. He drove the terrified 16 year old to a secluded parking lot and raped her.

Court and correction administrators are now pointing fingers at each other for the paperwork error that turned this dangerous man loose. This isn't the first time they have had to answer the same kind of questions. In 1996 a Philadelphia Inquirer review showed that 100 people who had been legitimately ordered released had, instead, been forced to stay in custody for weeks while the forms for their freedom trickled through the system.

Hill, now 52, is back in custody and facing another rape charge. Prosecutors have asked permission to tell a jury about his criminal past. In addition to the 1993 cases, he has a rape conviction from the 1980's, and acquittal on rape in 1992. He also did time in the 1970's for robbery. Given his record, Hill, who is HIV positive, is believed to have used a condom in the latest attack to prevent leaving DNA evidence rather than out of concern for the victim.

