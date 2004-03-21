CrimeTimeNews (c)

Sunday, March 21, 2004

CODE VIOLATION LEADS TO MULTIPLE CHARGES

Park Hills, MO - When code enforcement officer Jim Pope found out that people were living in a house where the water had been turned off for a month, he suspected they were stealing water and sewer service. He called the police department.

As it happened, officers had already taken an interest in the pair that lived at the address. Earlier they had opened an investigation into an incident where the male tenant was suspected of shooting a neighbor's dog with an arrow.

Further, a computer check showed outstanding warrants against a man and a woman known to live at the location.

Uniformed officers were dispatched but, no one would answer. That's when Pope and Detective Mike Kurtz went to the residence in an unmarked car, wearing civilian clothes. This time the man came to the door but, then turned and started back inside, at which time officers placed him under arrest.

It was while handcuffing the man inside the house that officers realized they had stumbled in to a meth lab. All over the place there were speed ingredients in various stages of processing.

The male subject was arrested on a laundry list of drug possession and manfacturing violations. During the search, officers seized a compound bow and think they may be able to file animal cruelty charges. Due to the presence of two juveniles, age 7 & 12, found hiding in a bedroom, child endangerment charges will almost certaintly be added.

