CrimeTimeNews (c)

When history is written, the period in which we live will be known as The Crime Time. I am Don Campagna and this is The CrimeTimeNews.

Thursday, March 18, 2004

MAN, DOG SURVIVE SHOT TO HEAD

Farmington, MI - Elwin and Patterson have something unusual in common...both have taken a bullet to the head and lived. Elwin Churchill still carries a fragment of the AK-47 round that nearly took his life back in Viet Nam. He survived the wound but still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He and his son live in a secluded home out in the country.

They were headed into town Friday morning when they saw a tan and white pile laying in the middle of the secondary road. As they pulled over to see what it was, a bleeding collie-shepherd drug itself across the blacktop and under Elwin's pickup. "He was looking for place to die.", said Churchill.

It took some coaxing but, the two men were able to talk the wounded dog out and gently placed him onto an old blanket. They then carefully lifted him into the bed of the truck and set out to find veterinarian Dr. Robert Patterson.

It was Dr. Patterson's experienced hands which examined the injured animal and determined that he had been shot in the right side of his mouth. The bullet shattered several teeth, tore through the tongue and exited through the throat.

In appreciation for his life saving efforts, Churchill decided to name his new friend after the good doctor. Now, twice a day, the veteran can be found at the Clearwater Veterinary Clinic walking Patterson as part of his recuperation.

Police are investigating.

MARSHALL'S ARREST MARSHALL

Houston, TX - The man who answered the door looked alot like his 1969 mug shot. There were, of course, the obvious signs of aging but, all of his tattoos matched those described on the wanted poster. After 33 years on the run, US Marshall's asked Allen Delaney Marshall if he knew why they were there. The thin, grey haired man showed no surprise and answered "yes". He then calmly turned to his teenage sons and said, "I'll see you in 2 1/2 years."

Marshall, now 62, was granted a 3-day furlough from a Pennsylvania prison back in 1971 and never went back. Authorities believe he headed straight for Mexico and spent the next two decades there. At the time of his escape, Marshall was 2 1/2 years into a 5-10 sentence for beating his first wife to death.

US Marshall's received an anonymous tip last month that only gave them a telephone number to work on. They now think the fugitive has been in Houston for about 2 years. The non-descript, middle class home he shared with his wife and two boys was rented last year in his real name.

The young men remained calm when agents put their father on the living room floor and handcuffed him behind his back. They even helped him put on his shoes before he was led away.

When taken before a judge, Marshall said, "I'm ready to get this over with. I should have taken care of this a long time ago." In addition to the remainder of the original sentence, the senior citizen could get an additional 7 years on the escape charges.

SHELTER WORKER GUILTY IN TEEN SUICIDE

Ft. Lauderdale, FL - When Sandra Trotter, 41, walked into Anthony Duma's room at the Lippman Family Center for troubled youths, she found the 15 year old boy hanging from the ceiling. Instead of helping the still breathing teen, she grabbed a Polaroid camera and started taking pictures. A jury has decided that her failure to act constitutes child neglect and has found Trotter guilty.

At the time of the incident, the counselor gave numerous reasons for her behavior. First she said she didn't know what to do then, that she was scared she would be liable if she intervened. She then said that she ran out of the room in a futile attempt to find scissors or a knife. In one version, she claimed a supervisor ordered her not to touch the child. In the three minutes it took police to respond, Trotter did manage to take four pictures of his dangling body.

The suicide happened 19 days after Dumas was ordered to the facility for shoving his mother. Within hours of his admission, the boy told a staff member that he intended to hang himself with his belt. After the boy was cut down, he lapsed into a coma and finally died four months later.

The family has reached a confidential, out of court settlement with Lutheran Services of Florida, the non-profit organization that operates the Lippman Center. Trotter, who is awaiting sentencing, faces up to 5 years in prison.



15 YEAR OLD RATS ON 19 YEAR OLD PIMP

Queens, NY - What started out as an arrest for street fighting has turned into a grand jury indictment. Clifford Augustin, 19, was involved in an altercation that officers from the 118th precient were called to breakup.

When they put Augustin up against a wall to frisk him, they found a butterfly knife in his jacket pocket. What really got their attention, though, was the stack of motel receipts, a room key, a handful of condoms and $600 in cash.

Over the next few weeks, officers developed enough information to file a 40 page criminal complaint. Key to their case is a 15 year old who said she first met Augustin in a clothing store at the Green Acres Mall. He told the girl she could make a "great deal of money". Later he contacted her again and explained the business of prostitution, including how to pickup clients and how to lie about her age.

The next month, she began putting his lessons to use, charging $50 for oral sex, $80 for intercourse and $100 an hour for a motel stay. During a 24 day period, the girl turned 2-3 tricks a night and split her $4,800 take with Augustin.

The grand jury returned a true bill on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, conspiracy, and multiple counts of promoting prostitution. Bail was set at $150,000. Augustin is looking at 15 years in prison if convicted.