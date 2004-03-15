CrimeTimeNews (c)

When history is written, the period in which we live will be known as The Crime Time. I am Don Campagna and this is The CrimeTimeNews.

Monday, March 15, 2004

Petoria, South Africa - VICTIM BUMPS INTO BURGLAR



When Fabian Ohlson walked into his home last Friday, he met a thief coming out, his arms loaded with Fabian's possessions. Quickly the man turned back inside, dashed across the living room, threw open the sliding glass door, jumped off the balcony onto the garage roof below and disappeared. Fabian gave chase but, the burglar managed to escape.

Monday morning Ohlson had just dropped his family off downtown when he spotted the fast felon. "I'd been fuming all weekend when I saw him. He was still wearing the same clothes and was buying sweets on the street. I couldn't believe my luck." The suspect is now lying in a hospital bed after the chance encounter.

Fabian states that he approached the unaware man and slammed him against a wall. "I punched him a few times. After he stopped struggling, I threw him down and put my foot on his throat." He went on to describe how the man who had stolen his food and hi-fi, foamed at the mouth as he begged for his life.

While Ohlson had the man pinned to the ground, a neighbor walked past and identified him as the person who had broken into her flat a few months ago. The bleeding burglar is in the hospital, under guard, until he his well enough to go to jail.

Milton, FL - HUSBAND RUNS OVER EX-WIFE AND MOTHER-IN-LAW



It was just after midnight Sunday when Carl Bryan, 69, drove his truck into his ex-wife's house. He tore a gaping hole in the corner by her bedroom. When the terrified mother and daughter fled through a door on the otherside of the house, Bryan was waiting on them.

"He had planned it out." said a sheriff's department spokesman, who noted that there was rope tied across the center of the steering wheel to keep the air bag from deploying in the collision. Bryan gunned the motor and drove straight at Becky Langford, 59, who had divorced him last March.

After slamming into her, he spun the truck and drew a bead on her 85 year old mother. When he had run over the older woman, Bryan continued to tear around the yard.

A neighbor who heard the crash ran outside and straight into the path of the deranged driver. Bryan threatened to shoot him if he didn't get back into his own yard. To prove his intent, Bryan chased the man home with the pickup.

When paramedics and deputies arrived at the scene, they found a lamp post flattened and two cars that had been parked in the driveway were smashed and pushed sideways into the yard. Bryan tried to run over the EMTs before fleeing.

He was arrested a short distance away when his truck finally quit on him. Both women died in the assault.

Los Angeles, CA - ACCOUNTANT ASSAULTS ELDERLY WOMAN



Charles Mingo, 47 was booked into the Orange County Detention Center Saturday and is being held on charges of attempted murder. Bail is set at $800,000.

The victim of his rage, Lucy Deabreu, 78, is both a neighbor and an official with the homeowners association where both live. Mingo has had a long running dispute with the Dana Point condominium board over a five foot add-on to his weekend getaway.

Mrs. Deabreu was inside her home crying for help when she was discovered. She had multiple head and facial injuries, had been choked, her teeth were knocked out and she was bloody and battered. Mingo was arrested hours later at his primary residence in Riverside.

An elderly Dana Point resident who was befriended by Mingo after her husband died described Mingo as despondent over the recent death of his cat. She said, "He adored that cat, and the cat adored him. I think he loved that cat more than any human being."