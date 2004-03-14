CrimeTimeNews (c)

When history is written, the period in which we live will be known as The Crime Time. I am Don Campagna and this is The CrimeTimeNews.

Sunday, March 14, 2004

Melbourne, Australia - SON LISTENED TO FATHER'S MURDER



Benu Prasad-Adhikari, a forty-five year old native of Nepal, was a hardworking man. In addition to the ethnic restaurant he owned, Benu drove taxi four nights a week for the last eight years. His plan was to give up the cab next month to concentrate on a home loan business he had started.

Last Thursday night Benu was talking with his son, Ujwal, 17, on a speaker phone in his car when the conversation was interrupted by a man seeking a ride. The cabbie asked for the cash first and the voice said, " We'll go get my friend, he has the money."

Benu turned back to the conversation with his boy. Ujak said he then heard noises, a scuffle and someone said, "Run, run." Then the phone went dead. The young man had no idea his father had just been stabbed to death. He thought it was someone trying to evade a fare.

At 1:30 Friday morning when police came to the home to say they had found Benu's Ford station wagon behind a row of flats. Benu had just taken a passenger to the remote location and officers suspect the victim was set-up.

The grief-stricken son said, "It took Mum a long time to realize what the officer was saying." Police report that a video camera installed in the cab has images of the original passenger as well as the suspect in the slaying.

Yomiuri, Japan - KILLER OF 7 YEAR OLD HAD DOLLS



Last Friday Ai Hamana and her best friend walked to their high-rise home from their elementary school. As they did everyday, the other girl got off the elevator on the sixth floor and Ai rode on up to the tenth. A security camera caught the last image of her as she turned toward her apartment. She never made it. It was 2:35 PM and the man who lived across the hall was waiting for her.

When Ai hadn't arrived by 3:30, her concerned mother called police. At 4 PM Noriyuki Nogi, the neighbor, clocked in for work at a local auto parts plant. Responding officers began their search by knocking on the nearest door. In fact, officers used Mrs. Nogi's phone to call her son and ask if he knew anything about the missing child. He denied any knowledge.

Apparently troubled by the side of the conversation she heard, Mrs. Nogi called the twenty-six year old and that is when he lost his composure. He left work, went home and confessed to his mother.

When officers returned to search the apartment, they found Ai's small body laid out on a futon. Also in the young man's room were hundred's of magazines, videos and DVD's featuring young girls. It was when they looked in the closet that they found her book bag, evidence that her body had been in there and dolls.





Amsterdam, Holland - TWO HELL'S ANGELS HELD IN TRIPLE MURDER



The president of the local chapter is one of the dead and the vice president is one of the accused. The murders grew out of a dispute within the gang about to how to deal with the theft of 293 kilos of cocaine. The Colombian suppliers had accused the dead men of the crime. In order to protect the connection, and perhaps to advance his own criminal career, the VP enlisted another bike to help in the murders. The bullet riddled bodies were found in a stream in the southern Dutch city of Echt last month.

The pair of Angels then went searching for two members of the Antillean motorcycle gang that had helped set up the rip-off. Both were kidnapped and brought back to the Angel's clubhouse in Oirsbeek. They were still being held when police stormed the building Monday and saved them from being killed.

All of the men involved, including the kidnap victims, are being held under extraordinary security. Court proceedings are being conducted in secret and gag orders are in place. The drugs at the center of this case, valued at E$7 million were not recovered.



Napa Valley, CA - THE CATERPILLAR IN THE CEMETERY



Mike, Brandon and Chris all had a great time at the party. When it broke up around midnight, Chris left in his car and Mike, as the designated driver, poured Brandon into his pickup truck. On the way home, Brandon, who had been drinking heavily, asked Mike to pull over. Thinking that his friend was about to be sick, Mike complied. That's when Brandon jumped out of the truck and disappeared into the night.

What Mike didn't know was that Brandon and Chris had planned to meet at a construction site and crank-up a 125,000 pound bulldozer. Once they got the machine started, they set it loose at full throttle. At the party they had been joking about how much fun it would be to see the huge Cat climb a nearby hill. When it did, it just kept going.

Before the heavy equipment slammed into an oak tree a quarter of a mile away, it had crashed into a power pole, knocking out service to 90 homes, then climbed a retaining wall and headed into a graveyard. It's tracks crushed some headstones and barely missed others. The tractor's blade dug into the ground and broke several water lines. Police estimate damages will total $170,000.



Lindsay, CA - REARREST IN 14 YEAR OLD MURDER



Angelica heard her father crying in the night. She knew about the goodbye note her mother had written and the 8 year old wondered if she would ever come back home. The little girl went down the hall and crawled into his big bed for comfort.

It was 2:45 the next afternoon when a motel housekeeper, cleaning another bedroom, made a grisly discovery ... the lifeless body of a woman with a towel wound tightly around her neck. There on the floor lay another note. It read, "If I can't have you, nobody will." To investigating officers, it was a classic case. Two hours later, Juan Lopez was arrested. It was November 24, 1990.

Lopez, then 34, said his daughter could vouch for his whereabouts during the time his wife was gone. Angelica's memory left ample time unaccounted for but the case was judged to weak to prosecute at that time. Lacking evidence or witnesses that could put the man at the scene, police had to release their prime suspect four days later.

Now, thanks to Ruben Fuentes, a parttime cold case detective and DNA technology, Lopez has been rearrested. Experts can now prove Lopez wrote the note beside the body and that he is the single source of semen found at the scene. Angelica, now 22, lives with her father and new stepmother, and is expected to be called to testify at his first degree murder trial.

